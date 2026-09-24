Qlik, ICT Academy to give 1 million students free data training
Business
Qlik is joining forces with ICT Academy to give 1 million students free training in data, analytics, and AI skills, covering data literacy, analytics, AI, and product qualifications and certification pathways.
Qlik ICT Academy program expands nationwide
After already reaching over 200,000 students and teachers, the program is expanding across India.
By combining ICT Academy's teaching network with Qlik's tech tools, they're making high-quality data education more accessible.
The next phase will scale that model nationally, combining ICT Academy's institutional network and educator-development experience with Qlik's technology, curricula, and certification resources.