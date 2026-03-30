Qodo raises $70 million to improve AI code reviews
Qodo, a New York startup, just scored $70 million in new funding to make AI-powered code reviews smarter, especially for catching bugs in software written by other AIs.
With this round led by Qumra Capital, Qodo's total funding now stands at $120 million.
The company already works with big names like NVIDIA and Walmart, and its latest tool, Qodo 2.0, is getting noticed for finding tricky logic errors.
Itamar Friedman on AI code trust
Founder Itamar Friedman, who previously worked at Mellanox and Alibaba, wants to help developers trust AI-generated code as it becomes more common.
He sees Qodo as part of a bigger shift from basic AI helpers to full-on smart systems managing our code.
With support from industry leaders (including folks from OpenAI), Qodo is carving out a key spot in the future of software development.