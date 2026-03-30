Qodo raises $70 million to improve AI code reviews Business Mar 30, 2026

Qodo, a New York startup, just scored $70 million in new funding to make AI-powered code reviews smarter, especially for catching bugs in software written by other AIs.

With this round led by Qumra Capital, Qodo's total funding now stands at $120 million.

The company already works with big names like NVIDIA and Walmart, and its latest tool, Qodo 2.0, is getting noticed for finding tricky logic errors.