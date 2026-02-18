Qualcomm launches $150 million AI fund for Indian startups
Business
Qualcomm is putting up to $150 million into a new AI fund for Indian tech startups.
The goal? To help fuel innovation in areas like automotive, IoT, robotics, and mobile tech—basically, anything smart and connected.
Edge AI is a big focus
CEO Cristiano Amon says this fund is about kickstarting "the next chapter of AI in India."
He's especially excited about edge AI—tech that lets devices think for themselves instead of always relying on the cloud.
That means smarter phones and machines that can react faster and work even when offline.
Teaming up with India Deep Tech Alliance
Qualcomm is also teaming up with the India Deep Tech Alliance, expanding alliance commitments by roughly $850 million.
On-device smarts for India
Qualcomm wants to use on-device smarts to make affordable solutions that actually fit India's huge population.