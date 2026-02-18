Qualcomm's new $150 million fund targets Indian edge AI startups Business Feb 18, 2026

Qualcomm just announced a fund to invest up to $150 million to back Indian startups working on edge AI—tech that lets your devices process data right on the spot, instead of sending it to the cloud.

This means faster, smarter gadgets and better privacy, with edge AI already popping up in cars, connected devices, and phones.