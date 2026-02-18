Qualcomm's new $150 million fund targets Indian edge AI startups
Qualcomm just announced a fund to invest up to $150 million to back Indian startups working on edge AI—tech that lets your devices process data right on the spot, instead of sending it to the cloud.
This means faster, smarter gadgets and better privacy, with edge AI already popping up in cars, connected devices, and phones.
Qualcomm's startup support in India
Qualcomm has supported over 40 Indian startups (think Jio and MapMyIndia).
With this new fund, they're not just offering cash—they're sharing chip know-how and global connections.
As chipmakers look beyond the usual cloud-based AI markets, India's startup scene is getting a serious boost.
What is edge AI?
Edge AI can make your phone snappier, help self-driving cars react quicker, and keep your data safer by processing info directly on your device.
So next-gen tech could be faster—and a bit more private—thanks to moves like this.