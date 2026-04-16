RailTel shares jump 25% to ₹354 after nearly ₹700cr contracts
RailTel just had a major moment on the stock market; its shares shot up 25% in two days, peaking at ₹354 on Thursday.
The buzz? RailTel landed contracts worth nearly ₹700 crore, including high-tech tunnel systems for Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) and handling security for the Uttar Pradesh Police recruitment exams.
RVNL tunnels ₹309cr+₹255cr, UP Police ₹44cr
The RVNL deals cover two big projects: one for tunnels T-1 to T-7 over 42.7km (₹309 crore), and another for tunnels T-8 to T-11 spanning 36km (₹255 crore), both set to wrap up by April 2028.
Plus, there's a ₹44 crore gig with Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board to secure their recruitment tests.
Even with this rally, RailTel shares are still down 7% this year, but they've climbed almost 30% in just the last month.