Rain contract exploit drains $1.1 million from Solana card programs

Avici lost $500,800, affecting 1,685 users. Its AVICI token dropped by almost half before bouncing back a bit.

Tria saw losses over $430,000, with 636 users impacted, and its token down by over 10%.

Both companies promised compensation but have not given details yet.

This breach is a wake-up call about the risks of third-party custody as crypto cards get more popular: spending reached $1.04 billion in July.