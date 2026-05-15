Rajesh Agrawal: US trade delegation to visit India next month
Business
Heads up: A US delegation is set to visit India next month for more trade discussions, according to Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal.
While the exact dates aren't locked in yet, this visit aims to keep the momentum going after the April meetings in Washington, D.C. and a framework finalized on February 7.
US India talks continue, surplus shrinks
Talks are still ongoing about some tricky issues like Section 301 investigations, but both sides seem eager to work things out.
Trade between the two countries keeps growing: last year, India's exports to the US edged up slightly while imports from the US jumped by nearly 16%.
That means India's trade surplus with the US shrank a bit, but business is still strong on both sides.