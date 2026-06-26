Rajesh Exports says ED Bengaluru search found nothing missing

SEBI alleges Rajesh Exports inflated 15.15Lcr

The ED's interest started because Rajesh Exports allegedly didn't share paperwork for foreign deals worth ₹1,035 crore, and during the search, a 40% mismatch between factory records and actual stock was found.

On top of that, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) accused the company of inflating revenues by a massive ₹15.15 lakh crore over five fiscal years, which triggered a forensic audit.

After all this news broke, Rajesh Exports's shares dropped nearly 5% on June 25, closing at ₹97.75 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).