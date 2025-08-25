Next Article
Rajiv Anand appointed IndusInd Bank CEO, MD
Rajiv Anand is now the CEO and Managing Director of IndusInd Bank, stepping in after his time as Deputy MD at Axis Bank.
With years of experience across top financial institutions, he's expected to guide the bank through a tough patch and bring some much-needed stability.
Anand's experience crucial for navigating IndusInd's challenges
The bank recently faced a $230 million loss from misaccounted trades, which led to both its previous CEO and Deputy resigning back in April 2024.
Anand's main challenge now is to steady the ship, fix internal issues, and help rebuild trust—drawing on his leadership roles at Axis Bank and key management positions at leading global financial institutions.