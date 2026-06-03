Rajnandini Fashion India lists on BSE SME at ₹63 Business Jun 03, 2026

Rajnandini Fashion India hit the BSE SME platform at ₹63 per share, the exact price set in its IPO.

Even though there was buzz about a possible premium, the stock didn't pop on opening day.

The company's main goal with this IPO? To boost its manufacturing and clear some debt.