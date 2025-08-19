Ramco Cements to invest ₹1,000 crore in Kurnool plant expansion

Ramco's ambitious plans for the future

For FY2024-25, Ramco Cements posted ₹8,500 crore in revenue and a profit of ₹417 crore—solid numbers that back up their big ambitions.

They've also launched "Hard Worker," a new construction chemicals brand with products like tile adhesives and waterproofing solutions.

Right now it's available in South and East India, but they're aiming for a nationwide rollout and want Hard Worker's revenue to jump from ₹210 crore today to ₹2,000 crore within five years.