Ramco Cements to invest ₹1,000 crore in Kurnool plant expansion
Ramco Cements is investing ₹1,000 crore to boost its Kurnool plant and grow its production capacity from 24.44 to 30 million tons per year by June 2026.
The company hopes this move will help push annual revenue up to ₹15,000-16,000 crore over the next four to five years.
Ramco's ambitious plans for the future
For FY2024-25, Ramco Cements posted ₹8,500 crore in revenue and a profit of ₹417 crore—solid numbers that back up their big ambitions.
They've also launched "Hard Worker," a new construction chemicals brand with products like tile adhesives and waterproofing solutions.
Right now it's available in South and East India, but they're aiming for a nationwide rollout and want Hard Worker's revenue to jump from ₹210 crore today to ₹2,000 crore within five years.