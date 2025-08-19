Telecom sector wants GST on mobile phones reduced

Industry groups have been pushing for this change

ICEA calls the current tax "regressive," arguing it holds back growth and keeps phones out of reach for many.

India is already a mobile manufacturing giant, exporting over ₹2 lakh crore worth of devices.

Dropping GST back to pre-GST levels could help more people get connected—especially since nearly everyone uses a phone these days (over 96% in both rural and urban areas).

