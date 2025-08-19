Telecom sector wants GST on mobile phones reduced
India's telecom sector is asking the government to drop GST on mobile phones from 18% down to just 5%.
The India Cellular & Electronics Association (ICEA) says mobiles are now essential for things like learning, healthcare, and financial inclusion and governance—so making them more affordable matters.
This push comes as PM Modi looks to revamp GST rules by Deepavali.
Industry groups have been pushing for this change
ICEA calls the current tax "regressive," arguing it holds back growth and keeps phones out of reach for many.
India is already a mobile manufacturing giant, exporting over ₹2 lakh crore worth of devices.
Dropping GST back to pre-GST levels could help more people get connected—especially since nearly everyone uses a phone these days (over 96% in both rural and urban areas).
Industry groups have been pushing for this change since the last budget, hoping it'll make smartphones easier for everyone to afford.