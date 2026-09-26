Rapido brings Ownly to Hyderabad with ₹250 AOV
Business
Rapido just brought its food delivery service, Ownly, to Hyderabad, seeing an average order value of around ₹250, way below Swiggy and Zomato's ₹400-420 range.
Co-founder Aravind Sanka says they're keeping things affordable by using Rapido's existing tech and logistics, making it possible to profit even on smaller orders.
Ownly to triple partners in Hyderabad
After a strong start in Bengaluru with 50,000-plus daily orders, Ownly is looking to triple its restaurant partners in Hyderabad (from 10,000 to 30,000) and expand soon to cities like Delhi NCR and Mumbai.
They're running a zero-commission model for restaurants right now but plan to add delivery fees as demand grows.
Sanka also shared that many users are first-time online food buyers, a sign the market could get much bigger.