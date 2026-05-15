Rapido raises $240 million led by Prosus, values company at $3B Business May 15, 2026

Rapido, the app you've probably seen for quick bike and auto rides, just scored $240 million in new funding led by Prosus, pushing its value to $3 billion.

Existing backers like WestBridge Capital and Accel joined in too.

This cash boost is part of a bigger $730 million round, and Rapido calls it a "defining moment" as they look to expand across more cities.