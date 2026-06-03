Rapido secures $240 million led by Prosus to expand across India

Prosus, WestBridge hold 56% of Rapido

After this round, Prosus and WestBridge together hold a 56% stake in the company (with WestBridge at 29.7% and Prosus at 26.2%), while the co-founders still own about 10%.

On the money side, Rapido's revenue jumped by 44% last year to ₹934 crore, while losses dropped by nearly a third, so things are looking up as they go for even bigger growth.