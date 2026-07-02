Mistry has resigned from RNT Associates

Ratan Tata's confidant Mehli Mistry resigns from family office

By Akash Pandey 03:17 pm Jul 02, 202603:17 pm

What's the story

Mehli Mistry, a long-time associate of the Tata Group and confidant of the late Ratan Tata, has resigned from his position on the board of RNT Associates, the family office that managed Ratan Tata's personal investments. The resignation comes just over three years after he joined the family office. The move further deepens his separation from the Tata Group and its associated entities.