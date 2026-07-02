Ratan Tata's confidant Mehli Mistry resigns from family office
What's the story
Mehli Mistry, a long-time associate of the Tata Group and confidant of the late Ratan Tata, has resigned from his position on the board of RNT Associates, the family office that managed Ratan Tata's personal investments. The resignation comes just over three years after he joined the family office. The move further deepens his separation from the Tata Group and its associated entities.
Departure details
Mistry's letter to board
In his resignation letter dated June 30, Mistry said, "Owing to my preoccupation with my other commitments, I hereby submit my resignation from the position of director of RNT Associates Pvt. Ltd." The board of RNT Associates includes Tata's sisters Shireen Jejeebhoy and Deanna Jejeebhoy, Jamsheed Poncha (a senior executive at Tata Sons), and Tata Sons General Counsel Sidharth Sharma.
Investment portfolio
Major platform for Ratan Tata to invest in start-ups
Founded in March 2009, RNT Associates has been a major platform for Ratan Tata to invest in start-ups. The firm has made small investments in nearly two dozen start-ups such as Paytm, BlueStone, and Ola. It generates revenue through dividends and consultancy services. In the financial year ending March 2023, dividend income accounted for half of the ₹36 crore revenue at RNT Associates.
Trusts removal
Ouster from Tata Trusts last year
Mistry's resignation from RNT Associates comes after his ouster from the Tata Trusts in November 2025. The philanthropic entities that own Tata Sons, the holding company of the diversified Tata Group, were led by differences with other trustees. These include Chair Noel Tata and Vice Chairmen Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh. Mistry has challenged their decision before Maharashtra's Charity Commissioner.
Career highlights
Mistry's decades-long association with Tatas
A chartered accountant by training, Mistry has been a key figure in the Tata ecosystem for decades. He has served on the boards of several Tata Group companies and was seen as one of Ratan Tata's closest advisers on governance, investments, and strategic matters. After Ratan Tata's death, Mistry was named one of the executors of his will.