Rays of Belief launches ₹125 cr IPO Sept 1-3
Business
Rays of Belief Ltd. known for its work in neurodevelopmental disorders through the Mom's Belief brand, is launching its IPO from September 1 to 3.
Shares are priced between ₹227 and ₹239, with a goal to raise ₹125 crore.
If you're curious about investing in companies making a difference in mental health, this one's worth a look.
Indian NDD market booming, profitability concerns
The IPO features 52.3 lakh new shares (a bit less than planned after pre-IPO fundraising), and the funds will help open 319 new centers by fiscal 2029.
The Indian NDD market is booming (worth over ₹5,000 crore) and autism therapy alone is projected to reach ₹18,932 million by CY34.
Still, some experts warn there could be challenges ahead with profitability and scaling up so fast.