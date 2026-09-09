Razorpay CEO Harshil Mathur warns AI attacks demand AI defenses
Business
Razorpay's CEO and cofounder, Harshil Mathur, just flagged a big shift: AI-powered cyberattacks are making old-school security and human checks pretty much outdated.
At Global Fintech Fest 2026, he put it simply: If hackers are using AI models to attack, you need AI models to defend.
"Your defense actor has to be a model," he explained.
Razorpay uses own and open-source AI
Razorpay now uses both its own and open-source AI tools to spot weak spots before attackers do.
Mathur warned that sticking to traditional methods puts companies at serious risk since attackers use AI for nonstop scanning.
He also urged companies to adopt advanced tech fast, saying staying ahead with AI is key.