Razorpay files for ₹5,700cr IPO

Funding details

Fresh issue of shares likely to raise ₹2,700 crore

Razorpay recently got its shareholders' nod to raise up to ₹2,700 crore via a fresh issue of shares for its upcoming public offering. The company is also likely to have an offer-for-sale component by existing shareholders. Market estimates suggest Razorpay could raise between $500 million and $600 million (around ₹4,700-₹5,700 crore) through the IPO. The issue will likely be a near equal mix of fresh shares and secondary share sales.