From chat to checkout: UPI agentic payments debut on Claude

Razorpay and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) have teamed up to bring agentic payments to Claude AI. The innovative platform was unveiled at the India AI Impact Summit and is currently in its pilot phase with a select group of users. The new feature lets you order food, groceries, and daily essentials from Zomato , Swiggy , and Zepto without leaving your conversation with Claude.

Payment integration Claude can now handle transactions securely on behalf of users The platform, built on Claude, integrates payments into the agentic experience. This means that Claude can now handle transactions securely on behalf of users. "You tell Claude what you want, it finds the options and completes the purchase. UPI Reserve Pay makes this possible. Users set a limit, give consent once, and retain full control," wrote Shashank Kumar, founder of Razorpay, on X.

Purchase control UPI Reserve Pay for seamless transactions The new feature on Claude is backed by UPI Reserve Pay, which was launched by NPCI in October 2025. UPI Reserve Pay lets users block a set amount in their bank account, which merchants can debit in parts as orders are fulfilled. Acting like a smart wallet, it allows up to ₹1 lakh to be reserved for up to 90 days, with unused funds auto-released. The feature enables secure, PIN-less, one-tap payments for e-commerce, quick commerce and travel bookings.

Advertisement