RBI backs HDFC Bank after chairman quits over ethics

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has said there are "no material concerns" over HDFC Bank 's conduct or governance. The statement comes after the resignation of the bank's part-time chairman Atanu Chakraborty over ethical differences. The RBI approved a transition arrangement as requested by the bank for this position, and emphasized that HDFC Bank is a well-capitalized institution with strong financials and competent management team.

Financial stability HDFC Bank has professionally run board: RBI The RBI further clarified that HDFC Bank, a Domestic Systemically Important Bank (D-SIB), has a professionally run board and a competent management team. "Based on our periodic assessment, there are no material concerns on record as regards its conduct or governance," the central bank said. It added that the bank remains well-capitalized with a satisfactory financial position and adequate liquidity.

Leadership change Chakraborty resigned citing differences over values, ethics Chakraborty resigned from his position citing differences with the bank over "values and ethics." He had been on the board since May 2021 and was serving his second term. HDFC Bank has appointed Keki Mistry, an insider, as its interim part-time chairman for three months from March 19. This transition arrangement has been approved by RBI as well.

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