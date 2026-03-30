RBI fines Airtel Payments Bank ₹31.8L for 2024-25 complaint nondisclosure
Business
Airtel Payments Bank just got hit with a ₹31.8 lakh fine from the RBI for not reporting some customer complaints in its financial statements for 2024-25.
The RBI spotted these gaps during a routine inspection, making it clear that banks can't cut corners on transparency.
RBI says penalty addresses disclosure compliance
This penalty is all about the bank's lack of compliance with disclosure rules.
The RBI said the penalty is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers.
The RBI's move is basically a reminder that honesty and clear reporting matter in banking, no matter who you are.