RBI fines IIFL Finance ₹3.1L Appnit Technologies ₹5.8L for breaches Business May 15, 2026

The Reserve Bank of India just handed out fines to IIFL Finance (₹3.1 lakh) and Appnit Technologies (₹5.8 lakh) for not following key financial rules.

IIFL got in trouble for not returning extra money from gold auctions to borrowers, while Appnit slipped up on KYC checks and let e-KYC accounts run too long without proper ID updates.