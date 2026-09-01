RBI forward positions hit $137B in July after long-term swaps
Business
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) just set a new record, with its net short forward positions jumping to $137 billion in July (up from $104 billion in June).
Most of this surge came from long-term swaps meant to boost the country's foreign exchange reserves.
The biggest jump was in positions maturing over one year, which climbed from $64 billion to $91 billion.
India FX reserves reach $729.33B
To help steady the rupee, RBI intervened across several markets, including spot and non-deliverable forwards, in July.
Thanks to these moves and strong inflows (like $36.7 billion from FCNR(B) deposits), India's foreign exchange reserves reached an all-time high of $729.33 billion by August 21.
Short-term forward positions saw smaller changes, staying mostly stable during this period.