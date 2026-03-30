RBI injects 84,582 cr through 2 VRR auctions Monday

RBI adds VRR and OMO liquidity

This isn't a one-off: in the last few days, the RBI has added over ₹2.73 lakh crore through VRR auctions of various tenures and since January 2026 it has bought government securities worth ₹3.50 lakh crore through open market purchases (OMOs) to keep things smooth.

All these steps are about keeping banks stable and ready to support businesses and regular folks, so your payments go through and loans don't dry up if things get tight.