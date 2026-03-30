RBI injects 84,582 cr through 2 VRR auctions Monday
On Monday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) injected a hefty ₹84,582 crore into the banking system using two quick auctions called variable rate repos.
Basically, this move helps banks have enough cash on hand (think of it as the RBI making sure there's no money crunch for anyone who needs a loan or wants to do business).
RBI adds VRR and OMO liquidity
This isn't a one-off: in the last few days, the RBI has added over ₹2.73 lakh crore through VRR auctions of various tenures and since January 2026 it has bought government securities worth ₹3.50 lakh crore through open market purchases (OMOs) to keep things smooth.
All these steps are about keeping banks stable and ready to support businesses and regular folks, so your payments go through and loans don't dry up if things get tight.