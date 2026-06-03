RBI likely intervenes after rupee slips to 95.47 per dollar

Rupee weakens against euro and pound

This was the rupee's first drop in three days (it had actually gained earlier in the week, reaching a near one-week high of 95.27 to the US dollar).

But on Wednesday, it also lost ground against other big currencies like the euro (trading at 102.61 to the euro) and pound sterling (117.28 to the pound sterling), showing how global events can quickly shake up our currency's value.