RBI announces steps to improve ease of doing business

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced a series of non-policy measures to simplify doing business and rationalize regulatory requirements. The announcement was made today, along with the decision to keep the repo rate unchanged. As part of its governance reforms, the central bank plans to revise guidelines on matters requiring bank boards' attention for more efficient time utilization.

Regulatory simplification Ongoing efforts to streamline regulations The RBI's move comes after previous attempts to simplify regulations, such as merging more than 9,000 instructions into 238 master directions. The central bank has now completed a similar exercise for supervisory instructions as well. This is part of its ongoing effort to make compliance easier and more efficient for banks and other financial institutions.

Business support Support for MSMEs and banks In a bid to support Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), the RBI has proposed to remove due diligence requirements at the time of onboarding entities onto the TReDS platform. This step is expected to simplify access to receivables financing, and improve liquidity for smaller businesses. The central bank also proposed scrapping the need for banks to maintain an Investment Fluctuation Reserve (IFR) as an additional buffer against depreciation in investment values.

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