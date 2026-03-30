RBI mandates 2FA for all digital payments April 1 2026

Banks adopt biometrics and device checks

Instead of just relying on OTPs (which can be tricked by phishing or SIM swaps), banks will now use extra security steps like biometrics or device-based checks.

As Sanjay Tripathy from BRISKPE put it, this upgrade puts India on par with global standards and should make everyone feel more confident using digital payments, especially for things like cross-border shopping.

Plus, the RBI's new approach lets banks pick the best mix of security tools while still keeping things tight.