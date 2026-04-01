RBI mandates same-day credit to accounts for forex-hour international remittances
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) just rolled out a new rule: if you get money from overseas during foreign exchange hours, your bank has to credit it to your account the same day.
Right now, less than 10% of these transfers hit accounts within an hour, so this is a big upgrade for anyone waiting on funds from family or gigs abroad.
Banks have 6 months to comply
Banks have six months to get their systems up to speed.
They'll need to check incoming payments every 30 minutes and send you a notification immediately upon receipt of the payment message, with after-hours notifications sent at the start of the next working day.
India received more than $135 billion in remittances in 2025, the RBI hopes this move will make sending and receiving money across borders way smoother, more like how it works in places like the US.