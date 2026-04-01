RBI mandates same-day credit to accounts for forex-hour international remittances

Banks have 6 months to comply

Banks have six months to get their systems up to speed.

They'll need to check incoming payments every 30 minutes and send you a notification immediately upon receipt of the payment message, with after-hours notifications sent at the start of the next working day.

India received more than $135 billion in remittances in 2025, the RBI hopes this move will make sending and receiving money across borders way smoother, more like how it works in places like the US.