RBI mulls scrapping IFR as government bond yields exceed 7%

Banks could shift ₹40,000cr-₹60,000cr into reserves

If the IFR goes, banks could shift ₹40,000 crore to ₹60,000 crore into their main capital reserves, helping cover recent losses from changing bond values.

This move might also let banks lend more money, something experts like Karthik Srinivasan from ICRA say could really open up new opportunities.

The RBI is asking for public feedback on this idea until April 29, so there's still time for voices to be heard.