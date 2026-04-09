RBI pauses repo rate at 5.25% amid cautious global outlook
Business
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) just hit pause on any changes to the repo rate, keeping it at 5.25%.
This move comes as global markets are slowly bouncing back after recent tensions in the Middle East.
The RBI wants to keep things stable while the global outlook remains cautious.
Sanjay Malhotra warns, RBI limits FX
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra flagged some big concerns: rising oil prices could push up inflation and hurt India's trade balance, plus energy market disruptions might slow down growth.
To keep speculation in check, the RBI has put temporary limits on foreign exchange and made it easier for banks to lend more.
Even with challenges in exports, strong services and remittances are helping India stay steady through global ups and downs.