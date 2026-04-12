RBI plans 1-hour delay on digital payments to curb fraud

Trusted approval for ₹50,000+ transactions

For people more at risk, like senior citizens, the RBI suggests that big transactions (over ₹50,000) should need approval from a trusted person.

If you want to change who that trusted person is, there will be a 24-hour wait before it takes effect.

The plan also includes tighter account controls—think annual credit limits and an emergency "kill switch" to instantly block payments if something seems off.