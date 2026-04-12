RBI plans kill switch for digital payments after ₹22,931cr losses

Singapore-inspired switch may freeze digital payments

Inspired by Singapore's system, the Kill Switch would let you disable all digital payment transactions from your account at one stroke, and you'd just need to verify yourself to unlock it later.

Rolling this out everywhere might take some tech upgrades, and there's a risk of accidental lockouts or service hiccups.

To avoid problems, certain essential payments, like payment mandates and standing instructions, might keep working even if the switch is on.