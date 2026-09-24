RBI prioritizes safety as India's forex reserves reach $781 billion
Business
India's foreign exchange reserves have hit a record $781 billion, and the Reserve Bank of India says it's all about safety first from here on out.
Deputy Governor Rohit Jain explained that because these are borrowed funds, the focus should be on protecting them, even more than chasing returns or liquidity.
His message: careful management keeps India financially strong and reassures global investors.
Rohit Jain flags bank tech vulnerabilities
Jain also urged banks to get serious about spotting tech vulnerabilities, and highlighted new strategies to help states borrow money more efficiently
and pointed out how banks can handle $133 billion from the FCNR(B) scheme without stress, showing the Reserve Bank of India is balancing safety with smart risk-taking across the board.