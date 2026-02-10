RBI proposes to ease registration for small NBFCs

What does this mean for smaller NBFCs?

If this goes through (feedback is open till March 4, 2026), these smaller NBFCs could skip the usual registration hassle—though they'll still need to prove they're playing by the rules.

This means less compliance stress for genuine small players, while RBI keeps the power to step in if things go wrong.

It's all part of a smarter, risk-based approach after past financial crises—and should help honest businesses focus more on growth than bureaucracy.