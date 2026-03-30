RBI reports industry bank loans rose 13.5% in February 2026
Business
Bank loans to Indian industries shot up by 13.5% in February 2026, a big leap from last year's 7.5%, says the RBI.
The boost mainly came from sectors like infrastructure, textiles, and petroleum, which were among the key drivers of the increase.
Services 16.3% personal 15.2% agriculture 12.3%
It wasn't just industries: services saw a 16.3% credit rise, thanks to nonbank finance and real estate growth.
Personal loans grew by 15.2%, with housing and vehicle loans leading the way.
Even agriculture got a bump, with credit rising to 12.3%.
Both small businesses and large companies benefited from this surge in lending across the board.