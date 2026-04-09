RBI requires banks to notify customers of incoming international payments

Banks must check nostro accounts hourly

Banks will need to check their foreign-currency (nostro) accounts at intervals not exceeding one hour once the new framework takes effect after six months, so payments do not get stuck waiting.

RBI also wants banks to credit your account the same day if the money arrives during foreign exchange market hours, or on the next business day if it arrives after market hours.

Plus, they are encouraging more digital tools so everything moves faster and smoother.