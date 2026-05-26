RBI's dollar-rupee swap auction subscribed nearly twice over

The RBI accepted 141 bids at the FX swap auction, with a premium cut-off set at ₹9.10. A total of 254 bids worth $9.8 billion were received in the process. The move comes as part of the central bank's efforts to stabilize a weakening rupee and prevent any potential rise in interest rates due to dollar sales from forex reserves.

Liquidity injection

Banking system liquidity surplus averaged below ₹2 trillion

The first leg of the swap is set to be settled on Friday, which will see the RBI injecting rupee liquidity back into the banking system. This comes as India's banking system liquidity surplus has averaged below ₹2 trillion ($20.93 billion) so far in May, less than 0.8% of deposits. The Indian rupee has been hitting new lows, including a record low of 96.96 per dollar last week.