RBI shortens export payment period to 9 months for exporters
Business
Big update from the Reserve Bank of India: exporters now have just nine months (down from 15) to bring in payments for goods and services sold abroad.
This new rule kicks in from October 1, 2026, and starts counting from the date of shipment for goods other than goods exported to a warehouse outside India; for those warehouse-bound goods, it starts counting from the date of sale of the goods from the warehouse.
Indian rupee deals get 12 months
If you are sending goods to warehouses outside India, the nine-month clock starts once the item is actually sold.
For deals done in Indian rupees, exporters now get 12 months instead of 18.
The RBI has also said the central bank's early June 2026 measures to attract foreign capital have resulted in inflows of $144 billion so far.