RBI to expand tokenization in finance after CD pilot
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is looking to use tokenization, a technology that swaps sensitive information for secure digital tokens, in more areas of finance.
After a successful trial with certificates of deposit (CDs), where tokenization can enable faster, more efficient issuance, trading, and settlement of financial assets, the RBI announced plans to expand this approach.
Executive Director P Vasudevan shared the news at the Global Fintech Fest 2026.
P Vasudevan cites CBDC settlement potential
In the pilot, 249 transactions went through using this technology, most in the secondary market.
Vasudevan said tokenization with wholesale central bank digital currency (CBDC) could mean instant settlements and eliminating the settlement gap or settlement window.
He emphasized that the RBI is committed to trying new things and working closely with the financial sector to keep innovating.