RBI to expand tokenization in finance after CD pilot

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is looking to use tokenization, a technology that swaps sensitive information for secure digital tokens, in more areas of finance.

After a successful trial with certificates of deposit (CDs), where tokenization can enable faster, more efficient issuance, trading, and settlement of financial assets, the RBI announced plans to expand this approach.

Executive Director P Vasudevan shared the news at the Global Fintech Fest 2026.