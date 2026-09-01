RBI's September 15 re-KYC deadline threatens small UPI merchants' payments

The re-KYC process is tough for smaller or informal businesses since many don't have all the paperwork needed.

Payment players had to hire additional staff for in-person KYC, but only about 80% are expected to finish on time.

While most big transactions won't be affected because these merchants have a smaller market share, the rule aims to bring standardization in the KYC norms, but it's proving tricky for those at the grassroots.