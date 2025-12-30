RBL Bank's Rajeev Ahuja set to retire in 2026 Business Dec 30, 2025

Rajeev Ahuja, who's been a driving force at RBL Bank since 2010, is stepping down as Executive Director after his term ends in February 2026.

The move has been accepted by the bank's Board and coincides with the end of his term as approved by the RBI.

With nearly four decades in finance—including stints at Citibank and Bank of America—Ahuja helped transform Ratnakar Bank into today's RBL and led its big IPO back in 2016.