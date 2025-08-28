Indian government to meet banks, fintechs on online gaming act

The Indian government will hold a meeting with representatives from banks and fintech companies on August 29, according to Moneycontrol. The meeting will focus on the implementation of the recently passed Online Gaming Act, 2025. The law bans all forms of real-money games and requires financial institutions to block payments to banned platforms.

Discussion points Who will attend the meeting The meeting will be chaired by the secretaries of Financial Services and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). It will discuss the operational rollout of the Online Gaming Act, 2025. Key areas of discussion are expected to include curbing money flow, ensuring compliance with anti-money laundering norms, and facilitating consumer refunds from gaming wallets.

Enforcement strategy Financial ecosystem's role in enforcing real-money game ban The financial ecosystem will play a key role in enforcing the ban on real-money games. This includes monitoring compliance, preventing circumvention through alternative payment channels, and processing refunds to users. The meeting will also discuss how banks and payment providers can support permissible formats like e-sports and social gaming while preventing illicit money transfers.

Regulatory framework Key financial provisions under the Online Gaming Act The meeting will also discuss the financial provisions under the Online Gaming Act, 2025. These include halting transactions related to money games, blocking deposits, and coordinating refunds for wallet balances. Compliance with anti-money laundering and counter-terror financing rules will also be discussed to ensure banks and fintechs can monitor/report suspicious activity effectively.