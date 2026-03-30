Rebellions raises $400 million at $2.34B to scale Rebel100, expand US.

Rebellions raised $850 million since 2020

This round was led by Mirae Asset Financial Group and the Korea National Growth Fund, with the Korea National Growth Fund providing 250 billion won ($165.45 million) as part of a push to build local tech champions.

Since starting in 2020, Rebellions has pulled in $850 million from major backers like Samsung, SK Hynix, Arm, and Aramco's Wa'ed Ventures, most of it just in the last six months.

They're now aiming to meet rising demand from cloud and telecom giants in the US.