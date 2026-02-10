Record 36.2 lakh demat accounts opened in January

Digital platforms driving growth

After a slowdown last year due to global tensions and money flowing out of India, things are picking up again. Lower stock prices after recent corrections have made investing more appealing.

As Kranthi Bathini from WealthMills Securities puts it, digital platforms are making it easier than ever for people to join the market and stay invested—even when times are tough.

Demat accounts remain a common entry point for anyone looking to invest or participate in the market.