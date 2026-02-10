Record 36.2 lakh demat accounts opened in January
Business
January 2026 saw a major jump in new demat accounts, with 3.62 million opened—the highest in over a year.
Despite shaky markets and fewer IPOs, retail investors kept signing up, showing steady interest in stocks even when things got unpredictable.
Digital platforms driving growth
After a slowdown last year due to global tensions and money flowing out of India, things are picking up again. Lower stock prices after recent corrections have made investing more appealing.
As Kranthi Bathini from WealthMills Securities puts it, digital platforms are making it easier than ever for people to join the market and stay invested—even when times are tough.
Demat accounts remain a common entry point for anyone looking to invest or participate in the market.