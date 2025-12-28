Record IPO boom: 701 issues raise ₹3.8 trillion in CY24-CY25
India's IPO scene just broke records—₹3.8 trillion was raised from 701 IPOs in 2024-2025, a big leap from ₹3.2 trillion via 629 IPOs in the previous five years.
The year 2025 alone saw ₹1.95 trillion raised across 365 listings, edging out even last year's numbers.
Mainboard and sector trends: Who led the way?
Mainboard listings were the real MVPs in 2025, pulling in nearly ₹1.83 trillion from just 106 deals—almost all of that year's total!
NBFCs (think finance companies) took the fundraising crown, grabbing over a quarter of proceeds with ₹635 billion from only 24 IPOs.
Capital goods, tech, and healthcare weren't far behind; tech was among the top sectors by funds raised, and Tata Capital made headlines with its huge October offering.
Young companies are making waves
Startups and younger firms (under 20 years old) made up more than half of all funds raised—₹2 trillion from over 500 listings!
Experts like Motilal Oswal Securities are upbeat about this momentum sticking around, especially since domestic investors pumped $87 billion into markets this year—a solid jump of nearly 40% over last year.