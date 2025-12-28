Record IPO boom: 701 issues raise ₹3.8 trillion in CY24-CY25

Mainboard and sector trends: Who led the way?

Mainboard listings were the real MVPs in 2025, pulling in nearly ₹1.83 trillion from just 106 deals—almost all of that year's total!

NBFCs (think finance companies) took the fundraising crown, grabbing over a quarter of proceeds with ₹635 billion from only 24 IPOs.

Capital goods, tech, and healthcare weren't far behind; tech was among the top sectors by funds raised, and Tata Capital made headlines with its huge October offering.