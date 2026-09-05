India's forex reserves soar $11.5B to all-time high of $741B

The RBI's reserve data includes foreign currency assets (FCAs), gold, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), and India's reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

FCAs, which are the largest component of these reserves, rose by $9.34 billion during the week to $600.67 billion.

Gold reserves also contributed to this increase, rising by $2.19 billion to $116.41 billion during the same period.