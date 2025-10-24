Reed Hastings backs Trump's $100,000 H-1B visa fee proposal
Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings has come out in support of Donald Trump's proposal to charge $100,000 for each new H-1B visa application.
Hastings, who's worked on H-1B issues for decades, called the fee "a great solution," saying it would focus visas on high-value jobs and remove the uncertainty of the lottery system.
Concerns from tech industry
Most big tech companies—think Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Tesla—aren't on board. They argue the fee could make it harder to hire international talent and might push jobs overseas.
Startups are especially concerned they'll be priced out of hiring skilled workers from abroad.
Hastings's shift in stance
Hastings is usually a major Democratic donor and has criticized Trump before.
His support for this policy puts him at odds with other tech leaders like Elon Musk and marks a rare moment where he aligns with Trump's immigration approach in 2026.