Reed Hastings backs Trump's $100,000 H-1B visa fee proposal Business Oct 24, 2025

Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings has come out in support of Donald Trump's proposal to charge $100,000 for each new H-1B visa application.

Hastings, who's worked on H-1B issues for decades, called the fee "a great solution," saying it would focus visas on high-value jobs and remove the uncertainty of the lottery system.