Samsung to manufacture Tesla's AI chips, partners with Apple

Samsung's foundry division is bouncing back

Samsung isn't stopping with Tesla—they're also teaming up with Apple to build advanced image sensors in Austin, aiming to make iPhones more power-efficient.

Plus, Samsung is making chips for the recently launched Nintendo Switch 2.

These partnerships are helping Samsung bounce back from big losses (about $1.5 billion) in their foundry division.

The goal? Get back to profits by late 2027, right when production of Tesla's next-gen AI6 chips is set to begin.