Reed Hastings leaves as Netflix chairman after nearly 3 decades
Big change at Netflix: Reed Hastings, the guy who helped start it all, is stepping down as chairman after nearly three decades.
The change was announced after the company's annual shareholders meeting on June 4, 2026, in an SEC filing on Friday, June 5, 2026.
Jay Hoag, a longtime board member and lead independent director, has taken over. Hastings says he's now focusing on giving back and personal projects.
Jay Hoag at Netflix since 1999
Jay Hoag isn't new to Netflix: he's been around since 1999 and knows the company inside out. As Netflix's next chapter begins, Hoag brings plenty of experience to help steer things forward.
Meanwhile, Hastings leaves behind a huge legacy: he led Netflix from mailing DVDs to becoming the global streaming giant we all binge today, including during those lockdown days when streaming really took off.