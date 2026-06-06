Reed Hastings leaves as Netflix chairman after nearly 3 decades

Jay Hoag at Netflix since 1999

Jay Hoag isn't new to Netflix: he's been around since 1999 and knows the company inside out. As Netflix's next chapter begins, Hoag brings plenty of experience to help steer things forward.

Meanwhile, Hastings leaves behind a huge legacy: he led Netflix from mailing DVDs to becoming the global streaming giant we all binge today, including during those lockdown days when streaming really took off.